Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae And More Are Bailing Out Protestors

A growing list of celebrities are doing their part to bail out protestors across the United States.

Chrissy Teigen shared on her Instagram an exchange in which she announced she was donating $100,000 to help bail out protestors. When one person replied suggesting that they are “rioters and criminals”, the model upped the amount to $200,000.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Slams Those Who Use ‘All Lives Matter’, ‘No One Is Saying Your Life Doesn’t Matter…This Is Not About You’

Other celebs like Seth Rogen have “matched” donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The Canadian star even added a bit more on.

(And then much more) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 30, 2020

RELATED: Bus Driver Walks Off After NYPD Try To Use Bus As Paddy Wagon For Protesters

Janelle Monae, Steve Carrell, Kehlani and Jameela Jamil were also stars to match $1000 donations.

Matched. X — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2020

Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

See more celebs donating to the cause below:

Some organizations to which you can donate if you are heartsick waking up to the news: Minnesota Freedom Fund:https://t.co/H1FIfpe0vd Minnesota ACLU:https://t.co/CIiE1w2tlp George Floyd’s family gofundme:https://t.co/XWw0iGr6qZ ❤️❤️❤️#JusticeForFloyd — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 28, 2020

Join me in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out those arrested protesting the racist murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. You can do so from outside the US too. Thank you. https://t.co/hssjdW5mnT https://t.co/wbLBEb2Mpo — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 29, 2020