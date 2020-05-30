Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae And More Are Bailing Out Protestors

A growing list of celebrities are doing their part to bail out protestors across the United States.
Chrissy Teigen shared on her Instagram an exchange in which she announced she was donating $100,000 to help bail out protestors. When one person replied suggesting that they are “rioters and criminals”, the model upped the amount to $200,000.
Other celebs like Seth Rogen have “matched” donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The Canadian star even added a bit more on.
(And then much more)
Janelle Monae, Steve Carrell, Kehlani and Jameela Jamil were also stars to match $1000 donations.
Matched https://t.co/bmeP30vGX4
Matched. X
Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX
See more celebs donating to the cause below:
Matched https://t.co/9YXesqNBdo
i won’t pretend it isn’t happening tho. https://t.co/PqV3eYk9Lnhttps://t.co/QoggSvQGIF pic.twitter.com/zCmf2sR08c
matched https://t.co/OZ2P4PTwud
Matched. https://t.co/QmxJAzR0RH pic.twitter.com/SazLHhjtYx
Some organizations to which you can donate if you are heartsick waking up to the news:
Minnesota Freedom Fund:https://t.co/H1FIfpe0vd
Minnesota ACLU:https://t.co/CIiE1w2tlp
George Floyd’s family gofundme:https://t.co/XWw0iGr6qZ
❤️❤️❤️#JusticeForFloyd
Join me in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out those arrested protesting the racist murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. You can do so from outside the US too. Thank you. https://t.co/hssjdW5mnT https://t.co/wbLBEb2Mpo
been donating as much as I can to as many worthy places as I can (George Floyd memorial fund, Bail funds, NAACP, ACLU, etc) I’m sorry I only publicized the one chain donation on twitter. Doing everything I can to educate and be as effective an ally as possible #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/FQ2sIa2SR3
Here are some resources for those of you who would like to make donations (of any kind) or learn about what’s being done to support this fight. I have tagged as many of the organizations as I could find to help you access their pages as easily as possible. #blacklivesmatter #Repost @ellamosco ・・・ Stay enraged and do the work. Keep calling, keep emailing, and DONATE if you can. Support local organizations who are providing support and challenging white supremacy #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter