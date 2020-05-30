Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae And More Are Bailing Out Protestors

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages
CPImages

A growing list of celebrities are doing their part to bail out protestors across the United States.

Chrissy Teigen shared on her Instagram an exchange in which she announced she was donating $100,000 to help bail out protestors. When one person replied suggesting that they are “rioters and criminals”, the model upped the amount to $200,000.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Slams Those Who Use ‘All Lives Matter’, ‘No One Is Saying Your Life Doesn’t Matter…This Is Not About You’

Other celebs like Seth Rogen have “matched” donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The Canadian star even added a bit more on.

RELATED: Bus Driver Walks Off After NYPD Try To Use Bus As Paddy Wagon For Protesters

Janelle Monae, Steve Carrell, Kehlani and Jameela Jamil were also stars to match $1000 donations.

See more celebs donating to the cause below:

Click to View Gallery

Upcoming Celebrity Livestreams
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP