Hannah Brown Breaks Silence After Controversial Apology for Singing the N-Word

Hannah Brown has broken her silence.

The former Bachelorette is back on social media after her controversial apology for saying the N-word. On Saturday, Brown took to her Instagram Live to get candid about her actions and what she has been doing in the last two weeks to better herself.

“I had to put in some work and I had to go through a process,” Brown expressed, adding that she knows people are asking, “Why now? Why did it take me so long?”

“I had a lot that I needed to figure out,” she said. “What I did was extremely serious…I have been on a journey these past two weeks.”

Brown also said that she realized she never had critical conversations about race and even hired an educator to help her have these tough conversations.

“I don’t want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word,” Brown expressed. “I learned that I have to take responsibility and accountability for my actions…I have learned that there are things I cannot say.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” Brown added, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone. “It has been so eye opening…There’s a lot of people angry and rightfully so, but I don’t want to be a part of that anymore.”