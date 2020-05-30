Belinda Davids Channels Whitney Houston On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Belinda Davids channelled her inner Whitney Houston for the “Britain’s Got Talent” auditions.

Singing the classic “One Moment In Time”, Davids effortlessly flew through the song.

As the Cape Town, South African native concluded to a standing ovation, judge Simon Cowell praised the performance as “the moment we’ve been waiting for.”

David Walliams was impressed, noting, “You created such a massive moment tonight for all of us.”

Alesha Dixon added, “What a way to close an amazing run of auditions with a class act. I want to see the name Belinda Davids in lights.”

Davids’ audition wrapped up the “BGT” audition tour.

“This was a fantastic end to a fantastic tour, I absolutely adore you,” Cowell said.

The show typically goes into the live rounds but they have yet to announce how those shows will work with COVID-19 restrictions in place.