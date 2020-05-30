Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Have Worked Out A New Parenting Routine

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have worked out a method on how to best parent their two daughters during quarantine.

The family has been isolated at home, however, Shepard has been able to continue to work on his “Armchair Expert” podcast from the comfort of his house.

RELATED: Kristen Bell And Lake Bell Take Over A ‘Mommy And Me’ Class, Try To Prepare Kids For Their Future

The “Frozen” star has taken on homeschooling Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

“But what we’ve settled on is that he is always open to allowing me to ask him for help and jumping at the opportunity. So when he comes home, even if it’s just from the upstairs attic, he says, ‘Thanks for watching the kids. Thanks for doing the house,’” Bell said on LinkedIn’s “Working Together”.

We spoke with @KristenBell about parenting in this pandemic: "There is so much to do when caring for a household. It is more than a full-time job. And I am secretly loving that the world is recognizing that right now," she said. #WorkingTogether pic.twitter.com/3lljW1C769 — Caroline Fairchild (@CFair1) May 27, 2020

“He’s not saying that to patronize me. He’s saying, ‘Thank you for allowing me to go work right now ’cause I know that you’re taking a lot of responsibility in the house, which allows me to go do my work,'” she continued.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Clears Air On Daughter Delta’s Potty Training Comments

But even so, there are many times that Shepard and Bell switch roles.

“‘Can you handle homeschooling?’ And he will say yes…there have been points where [I’ve] been nervous to ask him to take over some of the housework. These sit-down conversations in marriages happen to everyone,” Bell added.

“You really have to look around you and say, ask the questions of, ‘Do you feel like I contribute enough? Do you feel like this is equitable? Do you feel like you do 50 percent and I do 50 percent?’”

She concluded, “I’m a working woman. I’m also trying to be a very present mother, but there is this way we talk about stay-at-home moms. Like they don’t do anything and I think that is dead now. That’s gone. That’s over. No one ever will ever think that again.”