‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Artist Makes ‘Waves’ With Powerful Performance

Italian artist Johannes Stoetter washed away the competition on “Britain’s Got Talent”.

Stoetter transformed the stage to an underwater scene complete with models as fish, a whale and sea turtle for “Waves”.

“Our planet is precious,” the narration said. “As well as the world around us, we also need to take care of what’s beneath the surface: the ocean. Home to half of all life on Earth today, our oceans cover over 70% of this planet. For many years, we believed that nothing we could do would have an affect on our oceans. We were wrong.”

The powerful performance focused on the destruction of the oceans.

“It’s estimated that there are 3.5 trillion fish living in our oceans,” Stoetter added. “Some predict that by the year 2050, there may be more plastic in the ocean than fish.”

Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, whose jaw was dropped the majority of the time, were thoroughly impressed.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, the most original thing we’ve seen on the show this year. Stunning,” Cowell said.