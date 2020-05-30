Shawn Mendes Asks His Fans To ‘Not Accept Racism’ And Also ‘Become Anti-Racist’

Shawn Mendes is encouraging his fans to show their support for George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words for days. I feel sick to my stomach,” Shawn wrote of Floyd’s murder. “Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it f**king breaks my heart. I’m so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can’t imagine what life dealing with racism so constantly is like. As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am part of the problem.”

Shawn continued: “That it has long due been time to only ‘not accept’ racism, but to become anti-racist. That all of us that are in the majority, can’t sit idle any longer while the minority are suffering. It’s time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONES fight. We need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism. It’s time to take action on that feeling in your heart that knows how wrong this is. This can NOT be the world our children of the future live in. The time for change is long overdue & we can’t rest until change is what we get.”

Protests in the United States have been growing since Floyd was murdered after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee of Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he died. Chauvin has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.