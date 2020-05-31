John Cusack Hit With Pepper Spray While Filming Chicago Protests, Says Cops ‘Came At Me With Batons’

Actor John Cusack got a firsthand look at clashes between protesters and police when the “Say Anything” star alleged he was attacked by cops while filming a protest that erupted in Chicago on Saturday night.

In a series of Tweets, Cusack, 53, claims that he was hit with pepper spray and then attacked by baton-wielding officers in riot gear — all because he was filming the protest, one of numerous protests throughout the U.S. marking the death of George Floyd, who passed away after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, recorded on video and sparking international outrage.

“Making America great again,” says Cusack in a video he posted on Twitter, with crowds of protesters congregating outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower. “Is the dream accomplished? Is America great?”

Cusack began trending on Twitter after he started posting videos on Twitter documenting the protests as he rode around Chicago’s Miracle Mile on his bicycle.

It’s bad in Chicago – brother – people are enraged – now anarchy and looting widespread-

I guess America is getting great again real fast — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

In one post that went viral, with more than 1.8 million views, Cusack shared video in which an angry cop can be heard yelling, “Get the f**k out of here! Go!”

“Alright, alright,” the actor can be heard responding.

He wrote, “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Check out more tweets from Cusack on the streets of Chicago Saturday night as protesters clashed with police, with Cusack confirming he was hit with pepper spray.

I haven’t seen tear gas – but was hit by pepper spray – don’t know how a curfew can be started at nine with bridges blocked CTA not running –

Be back out tonight a to see what I can — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Ugly scene everywhere now cops restraint seems over – nasty violence energy everywhere – — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Whole Foods being looted – now pic.twitter.com/pVvSuifdTm — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Packs of Cars darting around like jackals – cops density packed moveing slow – pic.twitter.com/bA1fPY3QtQ — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Fear and loathing in the streets – pic.twitter.com/nIGBZqLy9D — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of trump loathsome era – thank god -feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking -Chicsgo scene was about getting to trump tower most of day — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020