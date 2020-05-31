John Cusack Hit With Pepper Spray While Filming Chicago Protests, Says Cops ‘Came At Me With Batons’

Actor John Cusack got a firsthand look at clashes between protesters and police when the “Say Anything” star alleged he was attacked by cops while filming a protest that erupted in Chicago on Saturday night.

In a series of Tweets, Cusack, 53, claims that he was hit with pepper spray and then attacked by baton-wielding officers in riot gear — all because he was filming the protest, one of numerous protests throughout the U.S. marking the death of George Floyd, who passed away after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, recorded on video and sparking international outrage.

“Making America great again,” says Cusack in a video he posted on Twitter, with crowds of protesters congregating outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower. “Is the dream accomplished? Is America great?”

Cusack began trending on Twitter after he started posting videos on Twitter documenting the protests as he rode around Chicago’s Miracle Mile on his bicycle.

In one post that went viral, with more than 1.8 million views, Cusack shared video in which an angry cop can be heard yelling, “Get the f**k out of here! Go!”

“Alright, alright,” the actor can be heard responding.

He wrote, “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

Check out more tweets from Cusack on the streets of Chicago Saturday night as protesters clashed with police, with Cusack confirming he was hit with pepper spray.

