Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As ‘A Fool And A Racist’ As She Calls For Justice For George Floyd

Lady Gaga is letting her feelings be known about the death of George Floyd and the protests that have sparked throughout America.

In a scorched-earth statement she shared on Twitter, Gaga shares her outrage over Floyd’s murder and calls out President Donald Trump for offering “nothing but ignorance and prejudice” instead of leadership during a horrific time in American history.

‘I have a lot of things to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I’m afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified,” she writes. “I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution. I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systematic racism and the corrupt systems that support it”.

She continues: “The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again. And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact. Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all other communities so we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong by the grace of God or whatever creator you do or do not believe in.”

She then calls out Trump as a “racist” and “a fool.”

“We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fuelling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening,” she adds.

“It’s time for a change. I urge people to speak gently to each other, speak with passion, inspiration, and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, instead of people we love,” she concludes. “We MUST show our love for the black community. As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by that.”