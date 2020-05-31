Halsey And Yungblud Join L.A. Protest, Refutes Report She Was Arrested

Halsey attends a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, California Black Lives Matter protest, Los Angeles, USA - 30 May 2020 - Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Halsey was among the many people who took to the streets on Saturday as widespread protests erupted throughout the U.S., sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin was fired, and subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Halsey and ex Yungblud reunited to take part in the protest in Los Angeles.

She shared photos of her experience on Twitter, writing that police “fired rubber bullets at us” even though she and her fellow protesters “did not breach the line” and had their hands up.

Halsy and Yungblud were photographed taking part in the protest.

Halsey also refuted reports that she had been arrested.

Other celebs who took part in the Los Angeles protest included Machine Gun Kelly and Emily Ratajkowski, both of whom shared the experience on social media.

 

