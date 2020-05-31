Halsey And Yungblud Join L.A. Protest, Refutes Report She Was Arrested

Halsey was among the many people who took to the streets on Saturday as widespread protests erupted throughout the U.S., sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin was fired, and subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Halsey and ex Yungblud reunited to take part in the protest in Los Angeles.

She shared photos of her experience on Twitter, writing that police “fired rubber bullets at us” even though she and her fellow protesters “did not breach the line” and had their hands up.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

A true patriot is someone who will rebel against the government if it becomes necessary, to protect the greater good of their fellow citizens. We are patriots. If you are not, you are a coward.

THIS is what democracy looks like. — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Halsy and Yungblud were photographed taking part in the protest.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Halsey also refuted reports that she had been arrested.

I wanted you to know I was SAFE because information was out of control. But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!!

I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY. Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked.

Be safe. https://t.co/G2o5DIV4pb — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Other celebs who took part in the Los Angeles protest included Machine Gun Kelly and Emily Ratajkowski, both of whom shared the experience on social media.