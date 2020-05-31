Michael Buble Makes Surprise FaceTime Appearance On ‘The Voice Australia’

Viewers of “The Voice Australia” received a surprise visit from Michael Buble, courtesy of one of the show’s coaches.

“I’d say I’m a new age crooner. People have at times compared me to Michael Buble with the sort of style that I sing,” singer Jake Meywes explained ahead of his audition. “I’m not in that company just yet, but hopefully being on the show will put me somewhat closer. If I’m compared to [Michael], that’s a fantastic thing.”

As it turned out, “The Voice Australia” coaches Guy Sebastian, Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Kelly Rowland all agreed that he did indeed sound remarkably similar to the Canadian crooner.

Sebastian then surprised the contestant by calling up Buble on FaceTime so he could listen to Meywes sing after he performed Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good”.

“Hi Michael, I’m at ‘The Voice’, we’ve just heard an artist sing and his voice is obviously influenced by you,” Sebastian told Buble. “Can you listen to him sing for two seconds, is that alright?”

“No pressure!” Buble joked.

Listening to Meywes sing, Buble was impressed. Asked by Sebastian if he had any words of advice to share, Buble quipped, “Don’t get too famous! Dude, you sound great… You have a nice smooth tone.”

After ending the call, Sebastian told Meywes, “You just sang for Michael Buble! That’s crazy!”