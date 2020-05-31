Josh Gad Hosts Virtual Reunion Of The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast

“One Zoom to Rule Them All”.

That’s what Josh Gad is calling an online event he’s hosting that reunites several cast members of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The “Frozen” star moderates a discussion with “LOTR” stars Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom, Sir Ian McKellen and many more!

The livestreamed event began at noon ET, 9 a.m. PT, and can be watched live in the video above.