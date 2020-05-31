YouTuber Jake Paul Slammed For Being Amidst Looters During George Floyd Protest

By Brent Furdyk.

LuMarPHOTO/CPImages
LuMarPHOTO/CPImages

Jake Paul began trending on Twitter on Sunday after video emerged of the YouTube star in the midst of looting and vandalism at an Arizona mall.

In a video he shared on Instagram Stories, Paul was in Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by looters ripping off merchandise from stores, along with random acts of vandalism.

While Paul doesn’t appear to be looting, that’s not the case with those around him.

RELATED: Jake Paul Suffers Online Backlash After Sharing His Tips For Beating Anxiety: ‘This Is Wrong And Horribly Dangerous’

“Bunch of f**king idiots, bro. Literally I walked right here, right up to there,” he says in the video, gesturing toward  police.

“These f**king idiots teargassed me,” he added. “I ain’t doing s**t, bro. Look at them pointing guns at me.”In a caption, he wrote, “America is in ruins.”

After video was posted on social media by Paul’s videographer, Andrew Blue, Paul was hit by a tsunami of backlash.

According to Us Weekly, Blue took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 31, to clarify.

“Just for clarity, I am a videographer and my job is to document virtually everything,” he wrote. “We were strictly documenting the situation and doing our part to use our platform to raise awareness about the horrific event and overall injustice. Nobody with us was looting or vandalizing, bit it certainly was tragic to see and while we understand the frustration, we don’t condone or support any behaviour like that.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik For Turning Down Invitation To Hang Out

Paul also took to social media, issuing a statement on Twitter, insisting that “neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism.”

He added, “I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP