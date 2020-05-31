Dr. Dre Speaks Out On George Floyd: ‘My Heart Is Still Aching’

Dr. Dre paid a virtual visit to Lil Wayne’s “Young Money Radio”, where the conversation turned to the death of George Floyd.

“That situation, it hurt my heart. My heart is still aching,” said Dr. Dre of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the concrete with his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“And it felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, meaning black men,” he added. “And yeah, it’s extremely painful. It’s extremely painful because it keeps going on. It continues to go on and it’s like, what can we do, or what do we need to do to make this thing stop? What is supposed to happen to make this thing stop? It has to stop.”

Lil Wayne told Dr. Dre that Chauvin had been arrested; he was subsequently charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while no charges have been filed against the three other officers involved, who were all fired.

“They’re supposed to be arrested and convicted of first-degree murder. Point blank, period,” Dre said.

“And the f**ked up part is they’re so brazen with it. Broad daylight, with cameras on,” he continued. “And he’s got his knee on this guy’s neck for that amount of time and he doesn’t give a f**k. His hand is in his pocket. He may as well have been whistling.”

Admitting he found the whole thing “baffling,” Dre said that “it really feels like something is going to happen now, to at least put us in the area where we can start talking about a way to make this thing stop. I think this one could be the one… because I’m seeing white people out there protesting as well, which is a good thing.”

Said Lil Wayne of the protesters, “I think they’re fed up. Any decent-hearted human being, I think they’re all fed up. We’re all fed up.”

Dre agreed: “Any decent human being should see that and go, ‘F**k this. Enough is enough.'”

The entire conversation can be seen in the video above.