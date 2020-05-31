Pink Shuts Down Haters Who Criticize Her Support Of #BlackLivesMatter

Pink took to Instagram to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Pink spoke her mind by re-posting a message that Billie Eilish wrote the day before about the phrase “all lives matter,” and explained why a seemingly positive phrase is actually hurtful and harmful.

“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself,” Eilish originally wrote.

“This is not about you. Stop making everything about you,” it continued. “You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

Some of Pink’s followers, however, were not down with the message.

“Totally get where you’re coming from. HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say… when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred,” wrote one commenter. “I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

Pink, however, was not having it. “You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will,” she responded.

Meanwhile, another commenter wrote, “All Business Owners Life’s Matter too.”

“So you can’t read,” she replied.

“There are NO white people in need!!! I get it… but come on… dont’ just rattle off nonsense,” added yet another comment, and she offered this response: “I would need you to make sense in order to respond.”