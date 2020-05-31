Kensington Palace Planning On Legal Action Over Kate Middleton’s Tatler Cover

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning on fighting back over the Tatler cover.

A recent cover of the society magazine titled “Catherine The Great” contained a “string of lies” including claims that the Duchess of Cambridge was feeling “exhausted and trapped” by the workload left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace has now sent legal letters to the publication, demanding that “Catherine The Great” be removed from the internet, reports The Mail on Sunday.

The family is also furious over the criticism towards her children and Kate’s weight.

Kate has become perilously thin, just like – some point out – Princess Diana,” part of the article reads referencing the eating disorders the late princess suffered from.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shuts Down ‘False Misrepresentations’ In Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And More

A source told The Mail, “That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It’s preposterous and downright wrong. The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate’s sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it’s immune from action as it’s read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference.”

ET Canada has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

The claims that Prince William and Kate have had to take on more work are completely unfounded as the Court Circular, the official record of Royal engagements, shows that Kate has actually performed less in the first three months of the year as she did in the same time period for 2019.

At the time of publication, Kensington Palace issued a rare statement, disregarding the story. “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” it read.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Worry For Their Family’s Safety After Dealing With Numerous Drone-Related Incidents At Their L.A. Home

Tatler hit back, claiming,”Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

ET Canada understands that Kensington Palace was made aware of the cover being produced but was not given the chance to comment on any of the claims.