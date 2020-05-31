Lana Del Rey Slammed By Tinashe And Kehlani For Posting Photo Of Protesters Without Obscuring Their Identities

Lana Del Rey has just addressed one controversy before finding herself in another.

The “Born to Die” singer attended a protest decrying police brutality after the death of George Floyd, and shared photos on social media — including one that featured looters in action.

However, the faces of the people pictured weren’t obscured.

That caught the attention of two fellow singers, Kehlani and Tinashe, who each took Del Rey to task.

“@LanaDelRey please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as f**k ad a very poor choice of moments to post,” wrote Kehlani. “By all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform.”

Tinashe offered similar criticism, writing, “@LanaDelRey why the f**k are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM.”

KEHLANI AND TINASHE ON LANA DEL REYS ASSSSS RN WE LOVE TO SEE ITTT pic.twitter.com/ms0rcXmRtL — cloo (@gimmethecloot) May 31, 2020

After awhile, Tinashe was becoming impatient.

Finally, Del Rey took her post down.

@LanaDelRey thank you for removing your post!!!!!!!!!!! — TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 31, 2020

Kehlani also commented on Del Rey removing the post.

i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted ? leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 31, 2020

Del Rey hasn’t yet commented on the post.