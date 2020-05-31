Lana Del Rey Slammed By Tinashe And Kehlani For Posting Photo Of Protesters Without Obscuring Their Identities

By Brent Furdyk.

EPA/ANDREW COWIE/CPImages
EPA/ANDREW COWIE/CPImages

Lana Del Rey has just addressed one controversy before finding herself in another.

The “Born to Die” singer attended a protest decrying police brutality after the death of George Floyd, and shared photos on social media — including one that featured looters in action.

However, the faces of the people pictured weren’t obscured.

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Defends Herself Against Instagram Backlash, Compares Her Being On A Pole To FKA Twigs: ‘I’m Definitely Not Racist’

That caught the attention of two fellow singers, Kehlani and Tinashe, who each took Del Rey to task.

“@LanaDelRey please remove your Instagram post it’s dangerous as f**k ad a very poor choice of moments to post,” wrote Kehlani. “By all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform.”

Tinashe offered similar criticism, writing, “@LanaDelRey why the f**k are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM.”

After awhile, Tinashe was becoming impatient.

Finally, Del Rey took her post down.

Kehlani also commented on Del Rey removing the post.

Del Rey hasn’t yet commented on the post.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP