Celine Dion Speaks Out About Death Of George Floyd: ‘We Must Be Anti-Racist’

Celine Dion is the latest celebrity to share her feelings of horror and heartbreak over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“It’s hard to find the words…the tragedy, the injustice breaks my heart. I can’t even begin to imagine what George Floyd‘s family is going through,” wrote Dion in an Instagram post she issued on Sunday.

“As so many have already said, it’s not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist,” she continued. “Change is long overdue. Racism and brutality must end. Its everyone’s problem, everyone’s fight. And I pray together we can find peace.”