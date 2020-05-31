Pregnant ‘Supergirl’ Actress Melissa Benoist Opens Up About White Privilege In Powerful Instagram Post

Melissa Benoist is using her platform to call for change following the murder of George Floyd.

The “Supergirl” actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Wood, took to Instagram to tell followers how this “isn’t the world” that she wants her unborn child to know.

Her remarks come as Black Lives Matter protests continue across America.

RELATED: Evan Rachel Wood, Mike Birbiglia & Melissa Benoist Battle It Out In A Game Of ‘Cell Phone Profile’ On ‘The Late Late Show’

Explaining why she was at first reluctant to take action, the 31-year-old actress said: “I was afraid of messing up, of saying the wrong thing.”

“No more,” she added. “I made a promise to a friend of mine this week that I would not be silent anymore, that I would stand in solidarity with my voice and my actions, not just my heart. That’s not just a promise to him. This burden is too much for black people to bear alone anymore. I am beyond ashamed that they have had to for so long.”

RELATED: ‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Reveals She Is Pregnant

Opening up about her unborn son, Benoist continued: “I’m about to bring a child into this world, and this isn’t the world I want him to know. I want to be a part of a generation that actually ensures change, so that my son’s generation does not have to endure this kind of heartbreak, so that his generation will know the truths of white privilege and how to combat it. His parents will educate him as best we can while we simultaneously educate ourselves.”

RELATED: ‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Supported By Celeb Friends After Opening Up About Being A Survivor Of Domestic Violence

Finishing up the emotional post with a powerful statement, the mom-to-be concluded: “I am here with utmost humility and love, to say to black America that though I am flawed, though I may not always get it right – I hear you, I see you, I believe you, I am with you in your anger and pain, and most importantly black lives matter.”