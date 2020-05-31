Tory Lanez Calls Out Wealthy Entertainers For Not ‘Feeling The Pain’ Of The Rioters

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages/Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Tory Lanez is asking people to not condemn the rioters and looters.

People in multiple cities have been peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter, however, in many places, those protests have turned to destroying property. But Lanez wants everyone to remember that the countless lives lost in the United States because of police brutality are more important.

“When my rich celeb friends in they house and on the gram like, ‘Stop looting u f**king up our business,’ Y’all can miss me with that s**t,” Lanez said in a series of tweets. “Y’all n***s is rich! Y’all not feeling the pain of these people out there that done lost they job and are deeply affected by this.”

He continued, N**as wanna cry about protecting these businesses of these huge brands and corporations from looting …. AS IF THESE STORES DONT GOT INSURANCE TO GET ALL THAT S**T BACK! I don’t condone looting . But the people gone do what they feel is right. Period.”

The Canadian rapper concluded, “And to any of my black peers in this entertainment industry …. if your opinion on this matter at hand is ANYTHING along the lines of ‘we need to blame ourselves … and it’s not the cops fault’ or ‘u gotta look at both sides’ .. personally from me to u … FU** OUTTA HERE.”

Lanez also announced that he will continue to march in protest “until we are heard.”

Twitter had mixed emotions about Lanez’s tweets, some agreeing and others saying he has missed the point:

 

