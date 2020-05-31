Tory Lanez Calls Out Wealthy Entertainers For Not ‘Feeling The Pain’ Of The Rioters

Tory Lanez is asking people to not condemn the rioters and looters.

People in multiple cities have been peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter, however, in many places, those protests have turned to destroying property. But Lanez wants everyone to remember that the countless lives lost in the United States because of police brutality are more important.

“When my rich celeb friends in they house and on the gram like, ‘Stop looting u f**king up our business,’ Y’all can miss me with that s**t,” Lanez said in a series of tweets. “Y’all n***s is rich! Y’all not feeling the pain of these people out there that done lost they job and are deeply affected by this.”

He continued, N**as wanna cry about protecting these businesses of these huge brands and corporations from looting …. AS IF THESE STORES DONT GOT INSURANCE TO GET ALL THAT S**T BACK! I don’t condone looting . But the people gone do what they feel is right. Period.”

The Canadian rapper concluded, “And to any of my black peers in this entertainment industry …. if your opinion on this matter at hand is ANYTHING along the lines of ‘we need to blame ourselves … and it’s not the cops fault’ or ‘u gotta look at both sides’ .. personally from me to u … FU** OUTTA HERE.”

Lanez also announced that he will continue to march in protest “until we are heard.”

Twitter had mixed emotions about Lanez’s tweets, some agreeing and others saying he has missed the point:

Tory Lanez Said IS MONEY MORE IMPORTANT THAN LIVING? And I hope that got his lil rich friends together! Specifically those in their Gucci SHACKLES. — READ THE ROOM. (@yasscassx) May 31, 2020

Tory Lanez Canadian and keeping it realer than niggas from Atlanta. This where we at with it in 2020 — CHASE. (@ChaseNCashe) May 31, 2020

Tory Lanez isn’t even from the U.S. but has a better understanding of the issues than some of these “Wakanda” celebs. Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift have expressed more thoughtful and fleshed out statements than some of your faves. 2020 is doing a LOT. — Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) May 31, 2020

Damn, am I gonna have to stop slandering Tory Lanez? Cuz what he just said was real as fuck. — lonely ĸυĸoč (@BarkyBoogz) May 31, 2020