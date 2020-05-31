Kesha Calls Out President Donald Trump In Message Supporting Black Lives Matter Protests 

Kesha is speaking out against police brutality, white supremacy and United States President Donald Trump.

The “Tik Tok” singer, 33, took to Instagram to share a photograph of murdered George Floyd, alongside an emotionally charged letter.

RELATED: Kesha Would Love To Be The Bachelorette If She Was Single

Condemning Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and discussing her own privilege, she said: “What is happening in this country right now is horrific. The murder of black people, because they are black, by law enforcement, or anyone else is a tragedy every time. I have never had to fear because of the colour of my skin, and I know that’s something I will never understand. That’s white privilege.”

RELATED: Kesha Performs Powerful Rendition Of ‘Praying’ For ‘One World: Together At Home’

The singer also criticized Trump, calling his actions “embarrassing, nauseating, and infuriating.”

She continued: “Being a white person, I know I will never understand how racism feels. I stand for equality and I can’t just be silent while the president encourages violence and does nothing to help heal people’s suffering but rather makes it worse.”

Finishing up the letter, Kesha insisted that what is happening right now is “bigger than a hashtag,” adding, “Black lives matter. George Floyd matters. Spread LOVE not hate.”