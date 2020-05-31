Lady Gaga Recalls Being Badly Bullied In High School During Interview On ‘The Sunday Project’

Lady Gaga has revealed how the bullying that she endured during high school has stayed with her all her life.

The 34-year-old singer bravely opened up during an interview with Lisa Wilkinson on “The Sunday Project.”

“I know you were badly bullied in high school. I was too, so I can really relate to a lot of your lyrics,” said Wilkinson.

Acknowledging the lasting impact that bullying has had on her, Gaga replied, “It stays with you your whole life.”

Despite her suffering, the iconic music star insisted that the experience taught her about the importance of kindness.

She continued: “I remember things my bullies said to me in front of other people and no one said anything, nobody said to me, ‘Are you OK, are you fine?’ In fact, if I were to speak up about a bully being mean to me, it would just make it harder for me at school.

“Being bullied has taught me the importance of spreading kindness in the world because I think it’s something that we can fix.”

It was those experiences that inspired Lady Gaga to start the Born This Way Foundation in 2012 which aims to “support the wellness of young people, and empower them to create a kinder and braver world.”

The Grammy and Oscar winner has just released Chromatica, which is her first album in four years.