Don Lemon Calls Out ‘Wealthy Celebrities’ For Their Lack Of ‘Visibility’ During Protests

Don Lemon is calling out celebrities that he feels should be doing more amidst the protests.

In a powerful monologue on CNN, Lemon praised the youth for “taking the lead” and “stepping into the void and fighting for what’s right.”

Lemon then noted that they have been having a hard time getting big names to come on the show to speak out about the protests aimed at racial injustice and police brutality.

“A lot of people I asked to come on this show to talk about this, wealthy celebrities, wealthy political people, ‘I can’t do it, I’m mad, I don’t want people to see me mad it might hurt my business. I’m so upset I had to go to my country house,'” Lemon stated. “Where are you? Why aren’t you fighting for these young people?”

RELATED: Halsey And Yungblud Join L.A. Protest, Refutes Report She Was Arrested

“If you are a millionaire or a gazillionaire or a movie star or a politician and you don’t step up now, when are you going to do it?” he asked. “What are you worried about if you have made a gazillion dollars, you are rich and you are established, why are you afraid of what someone else is going to think about you or your anger?”

DON LEMON FROM THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/Cd3CXJVIGh — 🍋 (@bantheshift) May 31, 2020

One person Lemon is impressed by is Beyonce, who said struck the right chord with her message.

“I want to hear from everyone. I want to hear from the former president, I want to hear from the former first lady,” he continued. “I want to hear from the current president, I want to hear a message of hope. What do we do?”

“I want to see every white person of power, influence and wealth out here fighting for this cause and for young people,” he continued. “Every black person of wealth and power and substance out here fighting for these young people. I’m not talking about the people who are out here looting and causing this, but for the young kids who are doing the right thing.”

RELATED: Kesha Calls Out President Donald Trump In Message Supporting Black Lives Matter Protests

Lemon then started to name names but made sure to clarify that he does know these people do things behind the scenes but he would like to see “visibility.”

“What about Hollywood? Strangely quiet,” says @donlemon. “Why aren’t they helping these young people? These young people are out there standing on a platform on the edge of an abyss by themselves.” https://t.co/1gRDHHL91h pic.twitter.com/Iu42mIV9L3 — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2020

“By me calling out your name, that doesn’t mean I’m calling you out, it means I love you Ellen. It means I love you Oprah,” continued Lemon. “I know they give millions to dollars to charity every year, but I mean your visibility in helping speak out for these people.”

“I want to see you Tracee Ellis Ross, I want to see you Tyler Perry. I want to see you Drake. I want to see you, my friend Anthony Anderson. I love you, I love all of you, I want to see you doing this,” he said. “I want to see you Diddy. I want to see you Jane Fonda, who I love and respect. Do something, help change racism in this country.”

Lemon then vented his frustrations with the White House, Democrats and Hollywood.

“And white celebrities and rich Hollywood and rich folks and wealthy people. Why aren’t they helping these young people, these young people are out there standing on a platform on the edge of an abyss themselves?” he said. “Get on television or do something and help these young people instead of sitting in your mansions and doing nothing and have some moral courage and stop worrying about your reputation and your brand.”