Faith Evans Allegedly Arrested After Domestic Violence Attack Against Husband Stevie J

Faith Evans was reportedly arrested for a domestic violence attack against her husband earlier this week.

According to TMZ, police were called to the home of the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker and producer Stevie J following the incident.

Law enforcement claimed Stevie J was left with “visible marks and scratches” on his face after a verbal confrontation allegedly turned violent. It’s still unclear what triggered the incident.

Faith was reportedly arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, but released on bond later that same day.

The couple tied the knot a secret ceremony in Las Vegas back in July 2018.

Before marrying the producer, Evans was married to The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until he was murdered in 1997. She later got together with record executive Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011.

The singer is also a proud mother of four.