Kevin Hart Calls For Justice, ‘It’s That Simple’

Kevin Hart is using his platform to call for justice during the protests happening across the United States.

Since the murder of George Floyd, people have taken to the streets in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. However, some groups have turned to destroying property and looting which has caused others to criticize the gatherings.

“You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE….people want JUSTICE. It’s that simple….Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action….Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see…..JUSTICE,” Hart tweeted.

He continued “Be apart of the conversation of change….we want and need change. The system is flawed and needs to be corrected. The police need to be policed….we need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM.”

“I see this narrative being changed and I want to make sure that we are all aware of the WHY….this is happening because of Hatred in our country….This is Racism….People are sick & tired of being treated this way. We are tired of watching our own die this way….”

In following tweets, Hart reminded people to always remember why the protests are happening and not to focus on the riots.

“So please do not let the media make you forget the WHY….this stops when the world takes the proper steps in fixing the matter at hand. This stops when the media pushes the correct narrative. This has to stop….these senseless deaths HAVE TO STOP!!!!”

Adding, “This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING….do not let that become the narrative…..This is about social injustice….THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT…”