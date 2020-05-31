‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Act Makes Crucial Mistake During Dangerous Performance

A dare-devil performer jumped through hoops to impress the “Britain’s Got Talent” judges this week.

Chinese native Kai Hou, 26, saw his audition almost end in disaster after part of the stunt didn’t go as planned.

RELATED: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Artist Makes ‘Waves’ With Powerful Performance

The nimble acrobat wowed the judges with his impressive skills as he jumped through stacks of metal hoops which towered several metres off the floor.

The performance was going solidly until Hou accidentally knocked a hoop, causing the judges to gasp in horror.

RELATED: Belinda Davids Channels Whitney Houston On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Determined not to blow his shot, Hou re-stacked the hoops and nailed the dangerous jump second time around.

Hou was sent straight through to the next round after receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Head judge Simon Cowell commented, “The act is very very very cool, and so are you!”