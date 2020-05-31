Kate Middleton Has Joined Other Royal Ladies In Calling The Vulnerable

Kate Middleton, Camilla and Sophie have all been calling U.K. residents to check in on them during the coronavirus pandemic as part of the Royal NHS Volunteer Responders programme.

According to People, Kate is the most recent royal to join the “check-in and chat” initiative where she called Donna Williams, 42, a mother who is caring for her daughter who suffers from a rare form of Type 1 Diabetes.

The initiative sets up volunteers who call the vulnerable and elderly to see how they are getting by during the pandemic.

Harry Deboo, 89, recently had a triple-by-pass and lost his wife three years ago but had a nice chat with the Countess of Wessex.

“It was great to chat to The Countess of Wessex and really made my week,” Deboo said in a statement. “I have one son who doesn’t live locally – so I don’t get to see many people – especially now. I also like to keep the memory of my wife alive and it was great to chat about her. She really listened to every word and it was great to share our lockdown experiences together!”

AP Photo/Khalil Senosi

Meanwhile, Camilla the President of Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), spoke with Doris Winfield, 85, who has had a hard time being on her own.

“Having a chat with The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of months and it was wonderful to talk to her,” Winfield said. “We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies. She was very interested in my family and how I was coping. It really cheered me up.”

In a call that will be broadcast on Monday in celebration of Volunteers’ Week, Camilla revealed there has been a surge of volunteers.

“We now have a veritable army of 18,000 RVS volunteers and a staggering 600,000 NHS Volunteer Responders. This makes me incredibly proud of our country and of our national willingness to step forward to help in these very challenging times,” she said. “May I salute all the unsung heroes gathered in today’s Virtual Village Hall and thank each of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”