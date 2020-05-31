Ariana Grande Attends Protests With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

By Sarah Curran.

Ariana Grande. Photo: CP Images
Ariana Grande. Photo: CP Images

Ariana Grande held a “Black Lives Matter” sign as she joined hundreds of demonstrators who marched through the streets of Los Angeles to protest against police brutality and white supremacy.

The 26-year-old “7 Rings” singer was joined by her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and close friend Doug Middlebrook at the event on Sunday.

In videos and photos taken by fans at the protest, Grande could be seen wearing a baggy yellow and black sweater teamed with white sweatpants.

She also covered her face with a mask to protect against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “All throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.”

 

