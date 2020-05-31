Ariana Grande Attends Protests With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande held a “Black Lives Matter” sign as she joined hundreds of demonstrators who marched through the streets of Los Angeles to protest against police brutality and white supremacy.

The 26-year-old “7 Rings” singer was joined by her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and close friend Doug Middlebrook at the event on Sunday.

In videos and photos taken by fans at the protest, Grande could be seen wearing a baggy yellow and black sweater teamed with white sweatpants.

She also covered her face with a mask to protect against COVID-19.

NEW PHOTO:Ariana with a fan today while marching. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jn38It4LBr — 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@ArianaWorldHQ) May 31, 2020

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “All throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered ere passionate, we were loud, we were loving.”