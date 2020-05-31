Donald Trump Gets Mocked Over ‘Law & Order’ Tweet

By Jamie Samhan.

While people called for justice throughout protests in the United States, many of the marches turned into riots and looting.

Safely tucked away, Donald Trump angrily tweeted that the national guard should be brought in and his intentions to list ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.

But it was it “LAW & ORDER” tweet that gained the most attention.

People quickly mocked the president.

“PRODIGAL SON!” Tom Payne responded while Nico Santos added, “RIZZOLI & ISLES!”.

“Golden girls,” Danny Deraney quipped.

An ever-growing list of celebs turned to responding to Trump with their own picks of shows:

 

 

