Donald Trump Gets Mocked Over ‘Law & Order’ Tweet

While people called for justice throughout protests in the United States, many of the marches turned into riots and looting.
Safely tucked away, Donald Trump angrily tweeted that the national guard should be brought in and his intentions to list ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.
But it was it “LAW & ORDER” tweet that gained the most attention.
LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
People quickly mocked the president.
“PRODIGAL SON!” Tom Payne responded while Nico Santos added, “RIZZOLI & ISLES!”.
RIZZOLI & ISLES!
— Nico Santos (@nicosantos) June 1, 2020
“Golden girls,” Danny Deraney quipped.
AND THEN THERE'S MAUDE! pic.twitter.com/rMfGQWZtzE
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 31, 2020
An ever-growing list of celebs turned to responding to Trump with their own picks of shows:
SCANDAL pic.twitter.com/0mWIJLvfLt
— William De Lucca (@delucca) May 31, 2020
BREAKING BAD!
— Babi (@babi) May 31, 2020
TWO AND A HALF MEN
— Giovanni Chacon (@GiovanniChacon_) May 31, 2020
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
— Mhel Marrer (@MhelMarrer) June 1, 2020
THIS IS US!
SUITS!
HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER!
— Victor Canedo (@vcanedo) June 1, 2020
The Brady Bunch!
— Martin R Pierce (@mpierce001) June 1, 2020
One Tree Hill
— Schaeppi (@Schaeppi) June 1, 2020