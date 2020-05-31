Jay-Z Calls Minnesota Governor Seeking Justice For George Floyd

Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

The Governor of Minnesota has revealed how Jay-Z personally contacted him to appeal for justice for George Floyd.

Speaking during a press conference, Governor Tim Walz described his phone conversation with the world famous rapper as “so incredibly human.”

According to Walz, the record executive stressed how “justice needs to be served.”

The governor also said how Jay-Z spoke to him from the point of view of a father and not a music superstar.

“It was a dad – and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew,” Walz said. “His words summarised that justice needs to be served here. He said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking.”

Walz added: “He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on.”

Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in relation to the death of George Floyd on May 25. If found guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison.