Khloe Kardashian Vows To Use Her ‘Privilege’ To Fight ‘Against Discrimination’

Khloe Kardashian is paying tribute to George Floyd and standing with protesters in a new post on social media.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared a lengthy post that she had “written and rewritten this so many times” even though “words feel empty.”

“Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd,” she said. “We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity.”

“It is incomprehensible to me that it’s 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of colour, and that racism is a constant reality. It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive,” she continued.

“I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love,” she added. “I remain hopeful that together we can get help get justice for George and his family, and every black American who has been murdered, mistreated, abused and ignored.”

The mother of one then noted that she will do her part “in more ways than one” to fight for equality.

“I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd’s name be forgotten. I will speak up and speak out against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever before,” she said.

“Change MUST happen! Black Lives DO matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future,” she concluded.

A number of celebrities have spoken out in support of #BlackLivesMatter including Michael Jordan, Beyonce and Halsey.