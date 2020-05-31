Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To The NAACP

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $200,000 (USD) to the NAACP in honour of George Floyd.

Taking to their individual social media platforms, the famous husband and wife said that the donation was “the least we can do” in light of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police.

In an emotional message to fans, the couple began: “We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

Telling fans that they’ve been trying to teach their children differently to the ways that they were taught by their parents, the actors continued: “We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especial our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They’ve led us to huge avenues of education. We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.”

Discussing why they decided to contribute the large sum of money to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, they explained: “That’s the least we can do to honour not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when the camera wasn’t rolling.”