Jane Fonda Discusses White Privilege Following George Floyd’s Death: ‘Because We’re White, We Have Had Privilege… Even The Poorest Of Us Have Had Privilege’

Jane Fonda discussed white privilege and George Floyd’s death during an appearance on “CNN Tonight”.

Fonda, 82, who has been a supporter of the Black Panther Party for decades, was asked about the ongoing protests in the U.S. after Floyd’s death last Monday.

Insisting “white people have to understand the reality that black people live in, and we have to do it now” Fonda also told Don Lemon how “the vast majority of people protesting were ‘non-violent'” despite the coverage focusing on the looting and fires.

"Because we're white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. We need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place: the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies." — @JaneFonda pic.twitter.com/HcQmihaF3v — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) June 1, 2020

Fonda, who dressed like a Black Panther Party member in a beret for the interview, shared, “More and more white people are getting it. When Donald Trump was elected and the band aid was torn off and people could see very blatantly the racism in the country, that’s always been there… but it was revealed in a new and more robust way to us, and was encouraged by this administration, I think a lot of white people got it.

“We have to get rid of this administration,” she added, pointing out that there was a presidential election coming up and that there needed to be an urgent need for policy change.

The actress and activist, who also wrote a powerful piece on Floyd’s death on her website, said: “For the last few years I’ve been intentionally studying to help me understand.”

She added of white privilege, “Because we’re white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. We need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place: the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies.”

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Fonda was praised online after her CNN interview. See some of the reaction below.

jane fonda is exactly the kind of activist white people should look to. she's been arrested multiple times at different rallies and protests, and continues to push the agenda and always has. i'm not praising her for doing the right thing, but some of you should take notes. pic.twitter.com/uSroFyyzy0 — ♡ – BLM ! (@hayleysfuneral) June 1, 2020

Jane Fonda is actually someone of importance to talk to if you know her history with protesting & standing up for social injustice. https://t.co/gZImUS03C1 — JayTheFakeWriter✍🏿 (@KimKSidePiece) June 1, 2020

Before you pop yang about Jane Fonda or her all-black attire on CNN tonight, I suggest you check the resume. Jane Fonda's been doing this since the Panthers, Angela Davis & Vietnam in the 60s. Jane has LONG been about that life. — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) June 1, 2020

Jane Fonda has been protesting with people for her entire life. She’s someone who knows what it takes and she’s still out here, black panther style. Damn, she’s fucking inspiring. pic.twitter.com/6kqRUS9vyy — King Ry 👑 (@RyleyRadical) June 1, 2020

Before you’re quick to judge Jane Fonda for speaking on CNN tonight, do a simple google search. Jane has been an activist her entire life and has frequently spoken out against injustices, even when it could—and did—have an effect on her career. She’s the real deal and I love her. pic.twitter.com/dGvYfceC2L — 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓲𝓷 (@broccolirobin) June 1, 2020