Jane Fonda Discusses White Privilege Following George Floyd’s Death: ‘Because We’re White, We Have Had Privilege… Even The Poorest Of Us Have Had Privilege’

Jane Fonda discussed white privilege and George Floyd’s death during an appearance on “CNN Tonight”.

Fonda, 82, who has been a supporter of the Black Panther Party for decades, was asked about the ongoing protests in the U.S. after Floyd’s death last Monday.

Insisting “white people have to understand the reality that black people live in, and we have to do it now” Fonda also told Don Lemon how “the vast majority of people protesting were ‘non-violent'” despite the coverage focusing on the looting and fires.

Fonda, who dressed like a Black Panther Party member in a beret for the interview, shared, “More and more white people are getting it. When Donald Trump was elected and the band aid was torn off and people could see very blatantly the racism in the country, that’s always been there… but it was revealed in a new and more robust way to us, and was encouraged by this administration, I think a lot of white people got it.

“We have to get rid of this administration,” she added, pointing out that there was a presidential election coming up and that there needed to be an urgent need for policy change.

The actress and activist, who also wrote a powerful piece on Floyd’s death on her website, said: “For the last few years I’ve been intentionally studying to help me understand.”

She added of white privilege, “Because we’re white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. We need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place: the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies.”

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Fonda was praised online after her CNN interview. See some of the reaction below.

