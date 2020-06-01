Lizzo Gets Emotional As She Discusses Minneapolis Protests On Instagram Live: ‘Black People Are So Tired’

Lizzo got emotional as she discussed the Minneapolis protests during an Instagram Live session Sunday.

The singer insisted racism was “in the veins of this country,” Billboard reported, adding of the protests: “What they just told me is at this point all the violence, the majority of the violence that’s happening in that city, is coming from the KKK and the heavily militarized police.

“There are people coming from the South, there are white supremacist terrorist groups coming from the South, patrolling the streets, shooting people. Follow some people in Minneapolis, ’cause the real story is not being told fully.”

“It’s never black people, it’s always white people using the term ‘race war’,” she added. “We don’t want that s**t. We want what we’ve always wanted from the beginning of being in this f**king country, the same right that all these other people have. It’s not this difficult.”

Lizzo went on, “It’s not that hard to see. The people that don’t see it don’t want to see it. I don’t have sympathy for people who don’t see it anymore. Black people are tired. We are so tired.

“I’m tired of putting myself in danger. It’s not danger from the protesters, [it’s] danger from the police who don’t value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars. How do we not see where the issue is? Why is everyone being so — in the media — political?

“This isn’t a political issue. The issue is in politics but it’s not a political issue. It’s so much deeper than politics. It’s in the veins of this country… there is racism running through its veins.”

Admitting she has hope for change, Lizzo said: “This is the most outrage I’ve seen as a country, and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope I’ve had in a long time. I really do believe in the good of people, and maybe that makes me naive, but I’ve seen Minneapolis rise up and do incredible things.”

Protests have been being held around the world after George Floyd passed away while in police custody last Monday. He died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.