LL Cool J Gets Real With Rap About Racism And George Floyd

LL Cool J is expressing his anger the best way he knows how: with rhymes.

On Sunday, the Grammy-winning artist dropped a fiery new rap on his Instagram account, addressing the history of racism in America, the killing of unarmed black people, and more.

“For 400 years you had your knees on our necks,” he raps in the video. “A garden of evil with no seeds of respect / In America’s mirror all she sees is regret / Instead of letting blood live they begging for blood let.”

Without any backing beat, LL continues, “Jumping up and down on police cars and vex / After Chauvin killed George Floyd we got next / Molotov cocktails anarchy on the set / The rich took the loot so now we loot s**t / Feeling like a caged tiger that’s whipped to do tricks / That’s why I started fires and yelled and threw bricks / They tried to run me over and arrest me and s**t / Tazed, pepper spray and a gaze with the kid.”

He ends with the important message, “Black lives matter, forever.”