Antoni Porowski Shocks Steve Harvey With ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer, Past & Present ‘Queer Eye’ Stars Battle It Out

The past and present “Queer Eye” stars battled it out on the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”.

The original “Queer Eye” crew was led by Carson Kressley, while Bobby Berk led Netflix’s version of the show.

RELATED: The ‘Queer Eye’ Fab Five Are Back In Sneak Peek At Season 5

Jonathan Van Ness, Porowski, Tan France and Wesley Hamilton composed the Netflix team, minus Karamo Brown, against Kressley and his teammates Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez.

Host Steve Harvey was shocked after Porowski went up against Allen at one point to name a host that always makes people laugh.

Despite Harvey thinking he’d pick him, the star instead went for fellow Canadian Alex Trebek.

See the host’s hilarious reaction in the clip above.

Other questions included, “What kind of plastic surgery would you need to keep up with the Kardashians?” with the top three answers being, A puppy pump, a booty boost and every known surgery.

RELATED: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Virtually Officiates A Couple’s Wedding

The OGs won, with them donating their prize fund to the Trevor Project.