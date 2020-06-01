Spike Lee Releases Short Film Intercutting Eric Garner And George Floyd Killings With ‘Do The Right Thing’

By Corey Atad.

Spike Lee. Photo: EPA/DAVID SWANSON/CP Images
Over 30 years later and “Do the Right Thing” still sadly rings true.

On Sunday, director Spike Lee shared a heartbreaking short film titled “3 Brothers” about the killing of unarmed black men in America.

WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE

The film, which Lee shared on Twitter, intercuts cellphone video of the choking killings of Eric Garner and George Floyd with footage from a similar fictional police killing in his own iconic film from 1989.

Last week, as protests broke out around the U.S. over the Floyd killing, Lee tweeted out in his memory, as well as those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who were also recently killed, along with a shot at Donald Trump.

On Twitter, followers responded to Lee’s powerful short film.

