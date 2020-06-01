Keith Urban Addresses Nicole Kidman’s Awkward Interview About Their Sex Life

Keith Urban is addressing Nicole Kidman’s awkward interview during which she was asked about the couple’s sex life.

On Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the country star was asked about the raunchy lyrics in his 2018 song “Gemini”.

The lyrics include: She’s a maniac in the bed / But a braniac in her head / And I know that everybody knows / Ooh, that she’s both.”

“When we had Nicole on last, I asked her about specific lyrics in ‘Gemini’ and she didn’t know what to think of it,” said host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

“The Kyle and Jackie O Show” had Nicole Kidman on in July last year; she was questioned about the lyrics but refused to say if the song was about her.

“No, what?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that, that’s outrageous,” said the Australian actress when asked about the song.

She added: “I don’t censor his art but it is a little embarrassing.”

Urban revealed he and his wife never discussed the awkward interview, telling the hosts, “We haven’t thought much about that, actually.”

When speaking with the Telegraph in 2018, Urban said “Gemini” “is just a simple, fun, sex-arse song about my wife.”