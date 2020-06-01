Lorde Attends A Black Lives Matter Protest And Urges Others To Be Allies

Lorde is standing with Black Lives Matter activists in America and around the world.

In a new email to fans, the singer addressed the ongoing protests in cities across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd.

Lorde revealed in the email that she attended a protest in support of the movement in Auckland, New Zealand, and offered her own thoughts on what it takes to be an ally.

“I know what you’re thinking – ‘Two notes in two weeks? Who is she?!’” she wrote. “You probably weren’t expecting to hear from me for another few months, but I can’t ask for your attention one week and then go silent on something like this the next.

“I’ve been following this week’s events in the States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement,” Lorde continued. “One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me). It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie.

“This ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it’s sickening, and it’s unsurprising.”

Lorde then offered her own take on how important financially supporting the movement can be, revealing her own plans to donate.

“I’m still learning the nuances of all this. I’m still working out how to practise activism while refraining from social media,” she said. “Numbers at protests and mass gatherings speak loudly, hopefully lead to eventual legislative change, so I do that. Money helps concretely, paying things like bail funds to free unjustly held activists, so I do that. I don’t feel completely comfortable posting donation links asking you for money – I don’t know what kind of financial situation you’re in right now. It’s on me to use my resources — resources you gave me, directly or indirectly — to donate on your behalf.”

Finally, Lorde addressed members of the black community.

“I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy,” she wrote. “I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you.”

