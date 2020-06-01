Adam Lambert Slams Donald Trump, Insists ‘The Man Is A Liability, A Liar & A Cancer On This Country’s Flag’

Adam Lambert is among those celebrities speaking out on the Minneapolis protests following the death of George Floyd.

Lambert wrote a powerful post on social media, insisting anyone with “ignorant, right-wing, tone-deaf comments” was no longer welcome on his feed.

The sometime Queen frontman’s post included, “To be clear: I’m not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged… to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition.

“Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w ‘All lives matter’ is an asshole. You should know why that’s problematic by now. If you don’t, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself.”

Lambert took a swipe at the president in the caption, writing: “Unfollow me if u can’t accept this. Please. You’re not welcome. I’ll be blocking…. ALSO. TRUMP IS A COMPLETE JOKE. F**K HIM. I don’t care what political party you associate with, but that man isn’t a leader, he’s a liability, a liar and a cancer on this country’s flag.”

Lambert then shared another post regarding the protests on Sunday:

There’s a distinct difference between an organized protest and chaotic looting/vandalism. We shouldn’t let anarchy discredit the movement. Police: how about you identify those few individuals (many of whom are white) and not punish the protestors? You’re just proving the point. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 31, 2020

Protests have been being held around the world in honour of Floyd, who passed away Monday after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired, with Chauvin subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.