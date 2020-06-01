Nick Cannon Shares Spoken-Word Piece Titled ‘I Can’t Breathe… Again’ Inspired By George Floyd

Nick Cannon is channelling his anger, frustration, and hurt in a new spoken-word piece.

“The Masked Singer” host shared the emotional and powerful video on social media Sunday, after protesting in honour of the late George Floyd in Minneapolis on Saturday. Floyd, 46, died tragically after being pinned down by his neck by a white officer’s knee. The incident, caught on camera, has since sparked international outrage.

Using his platform to highlight the historical and ongoing plight of the black community — touching on topics such as slavery, racism, police brutality, poverty and more — Cannon paired his passion words with visuals from this weekend’s protests, and also placed himself in Floyd’s position as part of a loose reenactment of his last moments, face down, on the ground, in police custody.

The actor and rapper’s posts include a full transcription, which reads in part: “I can’t breathe! Our voices have been quarantined, COVID-19[60s] to 1619. Jamestown choked me, sold me; shackles hold me tightly, by my neck and I can’t breathe… again. 2020 ain’t no f***ing vision, on your Tell-Lie-Vision, of why I’m living as a prejudged villain!

“Because I can’t breathe. Potentially, you missing me, clearly not listening, intentionally. We are a people of peace, but like Pac said, ‘I ain’t no killer, but your policies are push[in’] me,’ further to the ledge-is-lation, jumping off the edge-u-cation while your skin heads to damnation and your Klan-destined rhetoric will forever be evident. F*** the elite and the top 3 percent, I’m heaven sent!”

Many celebrities have been moved to act, including Canadian Tory Lanez, Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, and Halsey

Watch the full clip above, and visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.