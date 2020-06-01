Hailey Bieber Gets Candid About Her Privilege As A White Woman In Conversation With Justin Bieber About George Floyd Killing

Hailey and Justin Bieber got serious about world issues in their latest Instagram Live stream.

On Sunday, the couple invited political advocate and commentator Angela Rye on for a conversation about the George Floyd killing and ensuing protests, which have engulfed cities across America.

RELATED: LL Cool J Gets Real With Rap About Racism And George Floyd

“As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn’t always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up everyday uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin,” Hailey wrote in the caption of the video.

In the conversation with Rye, Hailey addressed the necessity of healthy conversations about issues of race and social division.

“People get nervous to say the wrong thing, and I think this conversation is so healthy because it’s not about saying the wrong thing,” she said. “Even if we do say the wrong thing, getting corrected in love and respect and saying, ‘I’m telling you this because we respect each other and I want you to understand.'”

RELATED: Spike Lee Releases Short Film Intercutting Eric Garner And George Floyd Killings With ‘Do The Right Thing’

Justin also admitted his own past uneasiness and ignorance of many issues.

“I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, Why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that.”

Visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.