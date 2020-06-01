LeBron James Shares Video Of Peaceful Protesters Chanting ‘I Can’t Breathe’ In Memory Of George Floyd

LeBron James is showing a side of the ongoing protests in the United States that isn’t being presented by many in the media.

On Sunday, the NBA legend shared a video of a protest in Colorado where peaceful protesters lay face down on the ground chanting “I can’t breathe,” in tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. 🤦🏾‍♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

James has been outspoken amid the protests, sharing videos and messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movements.

Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️. This is beautiful https://t.co/rKPuTIz7bC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

“They Fear what they don’t understand/Hate what they can’t conquer/Guess that’s just the theory of man/became a MONSTER”- Words from one of the greatest writers/authors @Nas 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020

MANDATORY LISTEN!!!! @KillerMike always on point! So passionate and smart(knowledgeable) as hell!! Man I love you G! Salute ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/Mi8WQ74LWD — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment https://t.co/fF0HS6qmed — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

