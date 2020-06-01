LeBron James Shares Video Of Peaceful Protesters Chanting ‘I Can’t Breathe’ In Memory Of George Floyd

By Corey Atad.

Lebron James. Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu/CP Images
Lebron James. Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu/CP Images

LeBron James is showing a side of the ongoing protests in the United States that isn’t being presented by many in the media.

RELATED: LL Cool J Gets Real With Rap About Racism And George Floyd

On Sunday, the NBA legend shared a video of a protest in Colorado where peaceful protesters lay face down on the ground chanting “I can’t breathe,” in tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

RELATED: Spike Lee Releases Short Film Intercutting Eric Garner And George Floyd Killings With ‘Do The Right Thing’

James has been outspoken amid the protests, sharing videos and messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movements.

Visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP