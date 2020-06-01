Thomas Rhett Says Wife Lauren Akins Is His ‘Rock’: ‘She’s The One Kind Of Coaching Me’

Fans know and love Thomas Rhett for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics, but also, for his adorable relationship with wife Lauren Akins.

During a virtual interview with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, the country superstar talks about his busy life in quarantine and how he’s found a silver lining after having to postpone tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“My wife is my rock, man,” gushes Rhett. “During this she was the one kind of coaching me saying, ‘Hey! I understand that this is not normal. And I know that you want to be on the road, but you kind of have to look at the positive side of this stuff, too. Like, even though you can’t tour, you are getting to spend triple the amount of time with your family.'”

Rhett — who shares 4-year-old daughter Willa, 2-year-old daughter Ada and 3-month-old daughter Lennon with Akins — admits he, like every other parent, has to get super creative, in terms of keeping the girls busy while stuck at home.

“You just gotta make up games out of nowhere to just keep the kids entertained,” he says. “We’ve been watching a lot of movies and getting outside quite a bit. But it’s been a blast.”

Adds the singer: “I’ve never been at home this much in 10 years. So on that side of things it’s been really great to get to put my kids to bed every night and wake up with them and get to hang out with them more than I would if I was on the road.”

The couple, who met back in first grade, said “I do” at the age of 22. Lauren has since inspired several of Rhett’s songs, including his 2015 smash hit “Die A Happy Man”. But, Rhett’s most recent No. 1 “Beer Can’t Fix” is a classic country party anthem, quite dissimilar to his inspirational new song “Be A Light”.

“You know ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ kind of helps you be like, ‘You know what I’m just going to take this one on the chin and it’s what it is,’ and ‘Be A Light’ hopefully helps you see kindness in a world that’s kind of dark right now,” explains the singer.

The uplifting “Be A Light”, featuring Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, benefits the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid musicians directly impacted by the coronavirus.

