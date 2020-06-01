Bindi Irwin Blames Paparazzi For Not Being Able To Secure Her ‘Dream’ Wedding Location: ‘We Had To Leave Our Stunning Venue’

Bindi Irwin revealed her wedding to Chandler Powell did not go to plan on March 25 due to paparazzi in helicopters scaring the wildlife.

Irwin shared a stunning photo from the couple’s special day at Australia Zoo on social media over the weekend. They were unable to have guests at their wedding due to the coronavirus crisis.

The conservationist’s lengthy post included, “On our wedding day we were finally about to get married and the paparazzi flew over us in a helicopter scaring our wildlife.

“We had to leave our stunning wedding venue on the African Savannah for their safety. I said goodbye to the place I had dreamed of getting married for so many years.”

Irwin explained how the wedding location then switched to the barn where she had spent much of her life with her family filming for “Crocodile Hunter” and “Bindi The Jungle Girl”.

“I watched love win,” she insisted. “I was there in my wedding dress, husband-to-be by my side, moving tables and flowers and trying to make our day finally become a reality.”

Irwin recently spoke to ET about her decision to keep her late father Steve Irwin’s last name, and not become Bindi Powell.

“I’ve kept Bindi Irwin. I think that for me personally, after Dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me,” she said of her dad, who died in 2006.