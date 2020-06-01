Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reportedly Threaten Former Bodyguard With $10-Million Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly threatening a former bodyguard with a huge lawsuit if he doesn’t stop talking about them.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and West weren’t happy when the latter’s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis spoke about them on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast last month.

The website claims the pair were accusing Stanulis, who allegedly signed a confidentiality agreement in February 2016, of making “false and defamatory” statements and threatening to sue him for at least $10 million if he does it again.

Stanulis, who had a change in career and is now an actor and director, claimed West had “ridiculous rules”, also calling him the “moodiest” and “neediest” celebrity to have hired him.

The former bodyguard’s publicist, Zack Teperman, told TMZ: “No breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up.”

He added, “For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.

“If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian and West have threatened Stanulis, having previously accused him of the same thing in May 2016 and demanding a public apology at the time.

ET Canada has contacted Kardashian’s rep for comment.