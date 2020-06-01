‘Ready Or Not’ Stars Laura Bertram And Lani Billard Reminisce On The Iconic Canadian Series And That Time Ryan Gosling Was A Guest Star

It’s been 23 years since iconic Canadian teen drama series “Ready Or Not” ended and now ET Canada is getting on-screen BFFs back together as part of our week-long reunion celebration.

Starring Laura Bertram as Amanda and Lani Billard as Busy, the series originally ran from 1993 to 1997 and followed the exploits of two best friends growing up in Toronto from Grades 6 through 9.

“It’s weird how life imitated art,” Bertram says from her home in Vancouver, echoing the cross-country move Amanda made at the end of the series. “Lani and I have been in and out of touch over that period of time, even though we’re not close. We’ve been able to reconnect, and it’s like time doesn’t really pass — you can see that it does — but it’s very comfortable to be with Lani.”

“Our friendship is timeless,” Billard adds.

Fans will get a chance to see what Busy and Amanda are up to in 2020 with discussions about a reboot in the works. Bertram says that a return in development that would potentially see the two “on paths that are very divergent that would come back, much the way that we saw them depart as young women,” Bertram explains. “You see them as mature women coming back.”

Along with “Degrassi”, “Ready Or Not” tackled all the complications that come with growing up and then some, including same-sex relationships, first kisses, and first periods.

“Even though there would be a bit of humour or levity surrounding it, it wasn’t making fun or poking fun at these feelings or experiences that we were having,” Bertram says of the real-world issues the girls faced over the course of the series. “I think it lent a lot of authenticity to the viewers, so much so that we received a lot of letters from families — not just teens, but parents — that said, ‘This is the first time that I’ve had a platform to talk about this with my child, so, Thank you,’ and I remember thinking, That’s a big deal.”

Despite all the time that has passed since “Ready Or Not” debuted, the topics the series tackled are still relevant.

“There’s strides, there’s conversations happening, but it’s definitely not as wide open as you’d think in this day and age, which is really interesting to me still,” Billard says.

One thing fans still love asking the stars about is that time Ryan Gosling guest-starred on the show.

“I didn’t even really remember until I decided to look at a thread of a conversation about ‘Ready Or Not’ and then everybody was tripping out that it was Ryan Gosling,” Billard laughs. “I was like, ‘What show? What episode? Who is this kid?'”

“He was super cute, super nice, a good local boy,” Bertram recalls.