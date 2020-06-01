Kelly Clarkson Is In Full ‘Summer’ Mode With Cover Of Little Big Town’s ‘Pontoon’

Kelly Clarkson is getting us ready for summer with a classic cover.

On Monday’s at-home edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the singer delivered a rendition of Little Big Town’s feel-good 2012 single “Pontoon”.

In an episode that was pre-taped in February, Clarkson performed the breezy hit in front of a live studio audience.

“Pontoon” remains one of Little Big Town’s biggest hits to date and earned them their first No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs Chart in 2012.

The song also earned the quartet a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2013.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson has continued her daily talk show from her home in Montana.

See more of the singer’s “Kellyoke” covers below.