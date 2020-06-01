David Guetta Feels Backlash For ‘Tone Deaf’ Martin Luther King Jr. Dance Remix

David Guetta is catching real flak for his tribute to George Floyd.

During a livestream fundraiser, the DJ spun a dance remix of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

RELATED: Jay-Z Calls Minnesota Governor Seeking Justice For George Floyd

“The world is going through difficult times, and America too, actually,” Guetta said. “So, last night, I knew we were going to do this, and I made a special record. So this record is in honour of George Floyd, and I really hope we can see more unity, and more peace, when already things are so difficult. So, shout out to his family.”

there’ve been a lot of crimes committed against my ppl this weekend, but david guetta putting a drop behind MLK’s “i have a dream” speech is up there pic.twitter.com/4iskArPcVy — my otter academia (@ottergawd) May 31, 2020

The remix featured a heavy dance beat, with audio of King’s speech interspersed.

RELATED: John Oliver Tears Into Tucker Carlson For His Coverage Of George Floyd Protests

Reaction to the remix was decidedly negative, with many calling Guetta out and others mocking the tribute as “tone deaf.”

Dono where to start w counting the levels of tone deaf and wrong here pic.twitter.com/kzbctNwcjv — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) May 31, 2020

Jesus Fucking Christ. David Guetta paying tribute to George Floyd via a Hewlett Packard logo and MLK sample. Horrific.

pic.twitter.com/oISUvri8sE — Jamie East (@jamieeast) May 31, 2020

Yes David Guetta, I’m sure that’s exactly what George Floyd would have wanted… an EDM banger sampling Martin Luther King 🤨pic.twitter.com/eVUB4p4CRj — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) May 31, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Guetta’s rep for comment.