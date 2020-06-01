David Guetta Feels Backlash For ‘Tone Deaf’ Martin Luther King Jr. Dance Remix

By Corey Atad.

David Guetta is catching real flak for his tribute to George Floyd.

During a livestream fundraiser, the DJ spun a dance remix of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

“The world is going through difficult times, and America too, actually,” Guetta said. “So, last night, I knew we were going to do this, and I made a special record. So this record is in honour of George Floyd, and I really hope we can see more unity, and more peace, when already things are so difficult. So, shout out to his family.”

The remix featured a heavy dance beat, with audio of King’s speech interspersed.

Reaction to the remix was decidedly negative, with many calling Guetta out and others mocking the tribute as “tone deaf.”

ET Canada has reached out to Guetta’s rep for comment.

