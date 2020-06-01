Oprah And Gayle King Have A Frank Conversation About Racism In America: ‘I Do Not Know A Black Man Who Has Not Been Profiled, Including Stedman’

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King got very candid about the state of racism in the U.S. in a livestreamed conversation on Facebook.

The two friends held a conversation about the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests that have spread across America in its wake.

“We’ve been FaceTiming more than we ever had in our lives right now… there you are! How are you doing today? I woke up literally teary looking at all of the unrest around the country… it’s been difficult for all of us,” Winfrey said.

King added, “We’ve been up since 4 [a.m.], me, [my daughter] Kirby, and [my son] Will… I literally could not sleep because I’m watching it. All of us feel so haunted and unsettled by it. I can’t stop thinking about the looting, about George Floyd, the expression on that cop’s face when he had his knee on his neck, and he’s so comfortable… he had his hands in his pocket! That’s the universal sign of ‘I am really chillin’ here.'”

Winfrey went on to talk about the experience of black people in America, and black people in particular when it comes to their relationship with the police.

“A lot of white people don’t understand what they’re seeing… but when you feel invisible and unheard, it sends the message that you don’t matter,” she said. “I do not know a Black man period who has not been profiled, including Stedman Graham.”

King responded, “Thank God for the video tape. Racism isn’t better. It still exists, it’s just now on video.”