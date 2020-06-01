Hugh Jackman Shares Emotional Message Of Understanding Amid George Floyd Protests

Hugh Jackman is standing on the side of protesters.

On Monday, the “Wolverine” star shared a post on Instagram with his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests around America.

“In difficult times when I’m unsure what to do, or how to lead my family… I reach for the words of my mentors who’ve helped guide me through life,” he wrote. “One of those mentors is Nelson Mandela. He said ‘Racism must be opposed by all means that it has at its disposal.’ No truer words have been spoken.”

“The tragic death of George Floyd has prompted many conversations in my home and with friends around the world. Conversations that are, in large part, long past due,” Jackman continued. “A friend from the Areyonga community in Australia emailed me over the weekend. He said, ‘The protests that are in the U.S. are on my lounge TV and all over the Red Center. We know how they feel.'”

He added. “This was such a timely reminder that what’s happening in the U.S. is happening all over the world, including my home country. I was taught, and try to teach my kids: the balance between the head and the heart, between emotion and reason is very difficult. My instinct is always that when emotion is high, I try to call on reason. And, when my brain is dominating, I try to open my heart. My emotions tell me that we need to take this tragic loss (and all those that came before) to change systemic racism the world over. My reason tells me that one size does not fit all. We need to listen and begin to try to understand. My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family. May his untimely death be a catalyst for change. I will use this moment to reflect, to refocus and to make sure I am part of change.”